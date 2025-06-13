Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Basmati rice exports to Iran at risk if Israel conflict persists: Traders

Basmati rice exports to Iran at risk if Israel conflict persists: Traders

Iran is one of the top buyers of Indian basmati rice; traders warn exports may take a hit if the Israel conflict continues and diplomatic tensions escalate

Rice exports in 2024–25 were valued at close to $12.5 billion, around 20 per cent more than the same period last year.

BS Reporter New Delhi
India’s basmati rice exports to Iran might take a hit if the ongoing conflict with Israel persists for long and a diplomatic standoff in the host country leads to coercive measures like trade sanctions, traders said.
 
Iran is a major destination for India’s basmati rice exports and accounts for almost 700,000–800,000 tonnes per annum out of the total exports of 4–6 million tonnes. Earlier, India used to export around a million tonnes of basmati rice to Iran every year. 
 
“India’s basmati export season started from November
