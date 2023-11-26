Opaque WTO dispute talks a pain point for India, South Africa and Egypt

India, South Africa, and Egypt have expressed concern about the nature of discussions regarding reforms in the dispute settlement system at the World Trade Organization (WTO) ahead of the 13th ministerial conference (MC13) scheduled for February next year.

WTO members have engaged in informal delegate-level discussions since April 2022, initiated by the US, which is seeking consensus in the upcoming MC13 in Abu Dhabi for reforms in the dispute settlement system.

The two-tier dispute settlement system of the WTO, involving consultation and adjudication, has remained non-functional since December 2019 as the US refused to agree to the appointment of fresh members to the seven-member appellate body, the highest adjudicating authority.