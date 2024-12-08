India's aid gradually shifting beyond Asia, extending to new regions

Development cooperation has been a vital component of India’s engagement with partner countries. As part of its commitment to the Global South, the government has undertaken several developmental projects.

These efforts are primarily carried out through Lines of Credit (LoC), the Concessional Finance Scheme (CFS), grants-in-aid, and heritage conservation projects. These projects span a wide range of sectors like water, power, railways, roads, agriculture, education and health care.

Of the 24 projects undertaken through LoC since 2019, nine have been completed as of 2024. Under CFS, only one project, implemented in Bangladesh, has been completed.

Meanwhile, under grants-in-aid, 19 out