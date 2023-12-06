Sensex (0.52%)
India's apple imports may rise after crop damage in Kashmir, Himachal

Country is the world's fifth largest producer of the fruit but rains and floods have hurt domestic yield this year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
India is expected to import a record amount of apples in Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) after crops in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh were damaged in untimely rains and floods in July and August.

After rains, pest attacks lowered yields and affected the quality of apples ready for plucking. In India, apple trees start flowering around April and start bearing fruit in 100-110 days. The country is the world’s fifth largest apple grower.

Farmers said the heavy rains and flooding led to apples falling prematurely or shrinking. Fungal attacks in the moist climate were another reason for production falling.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

