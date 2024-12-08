India's electronics exports may dominate trade negotiations with US

Electronic exports, which accounted for over 62 per cent of the increase in India’s trade surplus with the US between 2020-21 (FY21) and 2023-24 (FY24), as well as their growing share in overall exports to the country, are expected to be a focal point as India negotiates trade issues with the new US Trump administration, according to sources.

During this four-year period (FY21–FY24), India’s trade surplus with the US increased by $12.6 billion, from $22.7 billion in FY21 to $35.3 billion in FY24. Electronics exports in the same period increased by $7.9 billion, from $2.1 billion to $10 billion.

