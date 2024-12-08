Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India's electronics exports may dominate trade negotiations with US

India's electronics exports may dominate trade negotiations with US

India's electronics exports, driving over 62% trade surplus, to dominate US talks

Electronic exports, which accounted for over 62 per cent of the increase in India’s trade surplus with the US between 2020-21 (FY21) and 2023-24 (FY24), as well as their growing share in overall exports to the country, are expected to be a focal poin
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Electronic exports, which accounted for over 62 per cent of the increase in India’s trade surplus with the US between 2020-21 (FY21) and 2023-24 (FY24), as well as their growing share in overall exports to the country, are expected to be a focal point as India negotiates trade issues with the new US Trump administration, according to sources.
 
During this four-year period (FY21–FY24), India’s trade surplus with the US increased by $12.6 billion, from $22.7 billion in FY21 to $35.3 billion in FY24. Electronics exports in the same period increased by $7.9 billion, from $2.1 billion to $10 billion.
 
What
Topics : Electronics Exports Indo-US talks India trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon