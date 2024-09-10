India's first transshipment port Vizhinjam nears operational launch

India’s first transshipment port should be able to receive its first commercial cargo ship before September ends. Though it is a busy season for announcements in the Indian maritime sector, with the government clearing the development of Vadhavan port at a cost of Rs 76,220 crore in June this year, the opening of Vizhinjam, just south of Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, is most significant.

It checks all the boxes to become a thriving port for nautical reasons. Those it does not are mostly in the political realm. For instance, in the second phase, the port plans to build