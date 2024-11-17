India's FTA with Oman hits deadlock over revision in market access offer

The proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between India and Oman has hit a deadlock, as the West Asian nation has asked New Delhi to revise its market access offer on certain products.

Government officials said that the negotiations were completed earlier in March and revising India’s offer would mean restarting inter-ministerial consultations to firm up India’s revised stance.

“India is not ready to restart discussions after already seeking inter-ministerial approval in the past,” a person aware of the told Business Standard.

Besides, there is a growing feeling amid policymakers that India needs to be more cautious