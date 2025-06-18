Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's fuel exports face EU sanction risk amid West Asia oil crisis

India's fuel exports face EU sanction risk amid West Asia oil crisis

The bloc's proposal on barring imports of diesel, gasoline & jet fuel derived from Russian crude oil in refineries is of concern because it does not require US or G7's cooperation for implementation

India’s Customs data shows diesel, petrol, jet fuel and naphtha together accounted for over $50 billion in exports in FY25

S Dinakar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

The conflict in West Asia and its impact on crude oil prices is taking attention away from Europe planning fresh Russian sanction measures, which like the European Union’s carbon tax on imports threaten to hurt India’s $63 billion in annual petroleum product exports, according to industry sources and Customs and shipping data. Fuel exports constituted 14 per cent of India’s total exports in FY25, according to calculations based on Customs data. Overall petroleum product exports were as high as $84.1 billion in FY24.
 
The European Union (EU) proposal to bar imports of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel derived
Topics : Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Petroleum European Union Russia G7 summit
