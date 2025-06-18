India's fuel exports face EU sanction risk amid West Asia oil crisis

The conflict in West Asia and its impact on crude oil prices is taking attention away from Europe planning fresh Russian sanction measures, which like the’s carbon tax on imports threaten to hurt India’s $63 billion in annual petroleum product exports, according to industry sources and Customs and shipping data. Fuel exports constituted 14 per cent of India’s total exports in FY25, according to calculations based on Customs data. Overall petroleum product exports were as high as $84.1 billion in FY24.