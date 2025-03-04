India's governance spends are lower than US, emerging market peers

India spends a lot less on its public sector than the United States (US), which is axing employees and cutting costs under President Donald Trump.

India spends 5.5 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on wages of workers in the public sector as against 9.5 per cent in the US and 9.8 per cent globally, shows the data compiled from the World Bank Worldwide Bureaucracy Indicators.

The Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been taking steps to downsize the government establishment, including those working at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and hundreds of weather