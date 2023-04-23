Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India’s growth momentum — which gathered pace in the December quarter of FY23 — is likely to sustain in the March quarter, as reflected in the performance of various high-frequency indicators.
The finance ministry had posted a few tweets about Sitharaman’s speech, but Business Standard has reviewed a copy of her full speech at the Fund-Bank meeting held during 10-16 April. The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the March quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data on May 31.
“GST (goods and services tax) collections in March 2023 crossed the Rs 1.4-trillion (about $21.5 billion) benchmark for 12 successive months. Overall, demand conditions have remained conducive to sustaining growth momentum as deduced from robust tractor and auto sales, high UPI transactions and double-digit credit growth,” Sitharaman said earlier this month at the
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or