India's high-tech manufacturing goal, a long road with 1.39% global revenue

India may aspire to become a global hub, particularly for high-technology manufacturing, but that ambition is still a long way off.



The country contributes only 1.39 per cent of the revenue of the top 20 largest manufacturing/assembly companies globally by revenue, based on the Fortune 500 list, according to a study by Feedback Advisory Services.

Based on revenues for 2022, the collective revenue of the global top 20 manufacturing companies in India was $46.6 billion, of their total revenue of $3,348 billion.

The distance India has to cover can be seen from the fact that China contributed 8.3 per cent