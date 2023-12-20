Sensex (    %)
                        
India's high-tech manufacturing goal, a long road with 1.39% global revenue

The distance India has to cover can be seen from the fact that China contributed 8.3 per cent of the top 20 manufacturing companies' global revenue at $279.4 billion

High Tech car assembly
High Tech car assembly

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

India may aspire to become a global hub, particularly for high-technology manufacturing, but that ambition is still a long way off.

The country contributes only 1.39 per cent of the revenue of the top 20 largest manufacturing/assembly companies globally by revenue, based on the Fortune 500 list, according to a study by Feedback Advisory Services.

Based on revenues for 2022, the collective revenue of the global top 20 manufacturing companies in India was $46.6 billion, of their total revenue of $3,348 billion.

The distance India has to cover can be seen from the fact that China contributed 8.3 per cent

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

