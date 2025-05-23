India's marine exports jump 18% in April amid US tariff clouds

India’s marine products exports soared by almost 18 per cent in April this year, a month when the United States-- the largest importer of India’s seafood -- rattled the world with its sweeping tariffs only to hit the pause button later.

While the marine exports rose by almost 18 per cent in dollar terms, it was 21 per cent in rupee terms in April when compared with the same month last year, data showed.

Marine exports in April 2025 was $582 million, which roughly translated into ₹4981 crore.

This was, however, lower than the year-on-year growth in dollar terms in