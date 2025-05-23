Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's marine exports jump 18% in April amid US tariff clouds

India's marine exports jump 18% in April amid US tariff clouds

Price escalation due to the baseline tariff of 10 per cent imposed by the US on all exports from India will be adjusted by the market in the next few months, a senior official said

Fishermen unload fishes at Pamban harbour after the annual fishing ban period ended, in Rameshwaram district, Monday, June 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s marine products exports soared by almost 18 per cent in April this year, a month when the United States-- the largest importer of India’s seafood -- rattled the world with its sweeping tariffs only to hit the pause button later.
 
While the marine exports rose by almost 18 per cent in dollar terms, it was 21 per cent in rupee terms in April when compared with the same month last year, data showed.
 
Marine exports in April 2025 was $582 million, which roughly translated into ₹4981 crore.
 
This was, however, lower than the year-on-year growth in dollar terms in
