Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

The auctions aim to expand coal production capacity, replace depleted mines and ensure long-term energy security as India targets net zero via diversification

To achieve net zero electricity consumption via solarisation, the ministry proposed completion of the target under the PM Suryaghar Yojana and commissioning of the 810 MW RRVUNL solar project in Rajasthan in FY26

Puja Das New Delhi
May 23 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

In its second action plan for FY26, the Ministry of Coal said that it will hold three auctions for commercial mines, in which it expects a successful auction of 25 mines in the 2025–26 financial year.
 
This comes as the creation of additional coal production capacity is needed to boost output and replace depleting mines.
 
The auctions are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance domestic coal production, reduce imports, and ensure long-term energy security.
 
Seven commercial mines are expected to start production this financial year, according to ministry estimates.
 
The coal ministry had set a target of opening
