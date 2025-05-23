Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

In its second action plan for FY26, the Ministry of Coal said that it will hold three auctions for commercial mines, in which it expects a successful auction of 25 mines in the 2025–26 financial year.

This comes as the creation of additional coal production capacity is needed to boost output and replace depleting mines.

The auctions are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance domestic coal production, reduce imports, and ensure long-term energy security.

Seven commercial mines are expected to start production this financial year, according to ministry estimates.

The coal ministry had set a target of opening