India's positive growth outlook driven by digital revolution: Eco review

The report states that a common thread through all the reforms undertaken during the last nine years has been the use of technology and digital platforms

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 8:46 PM IST
India’s positive growth outlook is anchored by the digital revolution and the harnessing of technology for inclusive growth, said a report from the Department of Economic Affairs in ‘Indian Economy — A Review’.

The report asserts that a common thread through all the reforms undertaken during the past nine years has been the use of technology and digital platforms. India’s digitalisation reforms and the resulting efficiency gains in terms of greater formalisation, higher financial inclusion, and more economic opportunities stand as a model for other economies to follow.

The creation of digital infrastructure has enabled the establishment of digital identities,

Topics : economic review State of Indian economy Indian Economy GDP India GDP growth

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

