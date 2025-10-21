India's pvt sector investments in AI higher than Japan, France, Germany

With India surpassing the $20-billion mark in cumulative and new investment commitments in artificial intelligence (AI) till date in 2025 — according to the latest estimates by the ministry of electronics and information technology (IT) — the country is well poised to become a key player in the race for a place in global AI sweepstakes.

Spherical Insights, a global research agency, said that India’s cumulative private investment in AI is at $11.1 billion in 2025 till August (for the government, it is $12.3 billion).

In terms of private sector investments, India is close to those made in Canada and