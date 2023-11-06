close
India's total tax receipts likely to exceed Budget Estimate in FY24

Monthly GST collection in 2024-25 could be in range of Rs 1.7-1.8 trillion

tax
Premium

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 9:43 PM IST
Listen to This Article

With the present momentum in direct tax and goods and services tax (GST) collections expected to sustain in the coming months, India's total tax receipts in 2023-24 could exceed the Budget Estimate by a “considerable margin”, according to government sources.

These expectations, however, are based on the preliminary assessment as part of the government’s pre-Budget exercise. A clearer picture would emerge from data for advance tax payments for the third quarter in December, and GST collections for the April-December period.
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 9:40 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon