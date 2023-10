India is yet to touch pre-Covid levels when it comes to foreign tourists visiting the country. The latest data for August 2023, released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), shows that the number of foreign tourists arriving in India has shrunk by 19.7 per cent compared to August 2019, when 0.8 million visited.

However, there has been a notable increase in Indians tra­velling abroad. In August 2023, 2.5 million Indians travelled abroad — a 6 per cent jump from