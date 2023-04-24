India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

The $60 a barrel cap has now been breached for Urals, a medium, sour grade that accounts for a majority of Russian oil shipments, rendering India’s entire supplies vulnerable. Given the 45-60 days’ time period taken to c

Shipments from Russia to India have averaged over 1.8 million barrels a day since February, according to data from Paris-based market analytics firm Kpler. But much of the crude shipped to India was non-sanctioned because it traded below a price cap set by the US led G-7 nations in December. Shipping, insurance and payments were less of an issue.