close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end

Russian oil now trades above the G-7 price cap, leaving India searching for creative solutions to fill the breach

S Dinakar
crude
Premium

New Delhi faces issues at both the micro and macro levels

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
India’s unabated tryst with Russian crude oil is slowly coming to an end. The time has come for Indian refiners to navigate, creatively, the choppy waters of the post-honeymoon period, and for Indian policymakers to take cognisance of the broader impact on India from the spillover of the Russian crisis — after Washington's warning to transgressors last week.
Shipments from Russia to India have averaged over 1.8 million barrels a day since February, according to data from Paris-based market analytics firm Kpler. But much of the crude shipped to India was non-sanctioned because it traded below a price cap set by the US led G-7 nations in December. Shipping, insurance and payments were less of an issue.
The $60 a barrel cap has now been breached for Urals, a medium, sour grade that accounts for a majority of Russian oil shipments, rendering India’s entire supplies vulnerable. Given the 45-60 days’ time period taken to c
Or

Also Read

Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

Podcast: What will guide oil prices in 2023?

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts

India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

Topics : Russia Oil production India Russia Crude Oil

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Govt considers bringing municipal bodies under TSA for effective funds use

money, company
2 min read

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

bond market
2 min read

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Railway, freight, cargo
4 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims
3 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Growth momentum may have sustained in Q4, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Nirmala SitaRaman
4 min read

Railways may have to pump in Rs 12,000 crore for freight corridor

Railway, freight, cargo
4 min read
Premium

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims

Under the scanner: Clutch of fund houses in a spot over tax credit claims
3 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read

India's 10-yr yield hits 7-month low on policy pivot bets, say traders

bond market
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon