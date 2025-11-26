India set for 3rd-biggest tariff shock in global apparel and footwear trade

India is estimated to face the third-highest incremental impact of tariff increases on US imports in terms of value from January (tariff levels before President Donald Trump’s big tariff increases) to August 27, 2025 on apparel and footwear, behind only China and Vietnam, according to the latest report released by McKinsey on the “State of Fashion 2026”.

While the total incremental increase in duties on global apparel and footwear exports to the US, due to Trump tariff hike, is estimated to be $27 billion, assuming there is no change in export volumes in each country