India explores all options to deal with EU's proposed carbon border tax

India is exploring all possible options to deal with the European Union’s (EU’s) proposed Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and has initiated sector-wise analysis of the carbon border tax’s impact on its domestic industries, such as steel and aluminium, among others.
With countries getting more conscious towards climate change, the CBAM is a measure aimed at preventing carbon leakage. The measure is not India-specific and will be applicable to all countries.
On the one hand, India may consider any retaliatory measure at a multilateral — the World Trade Organisation — level, on the other hand, it’s initiating a sector-wise analysis to assess if the CBAM can act as a non-tariff trade barrier, a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
