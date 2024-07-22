Need for tweak: India for distinct tariff plans with all Asean partners

India plans to seek flexibility to offer concessions to each of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) partners bilaterally in the review meeting of the trade agreement signed between both sides nearly 15 years ago.

The third round of the review meeting is scheduled to take place in Indonesia’s Jakarta from July 29 to 31. Both sides aim to complete the review by 2025.



If agreed upon, varied duty concessions for the 10 nations — instead of a common tariff schedule — will not only help India secure a better deal but also allow it