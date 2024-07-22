Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Need for tweak: India for distinct tariff plans with all Asean partners

Round-III of review meet from July 29 in Jakarta

asean, trade
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 12:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India plans to seek flexibility to offer concessions to each of the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) partners bilaterally in the review meeting of the trade agreement signed between both sides nearly 15 years ago.

The third round of the review meeting is scheduled to take place in Indonesia’s Jakarta from July 29 to 31. Both sides aim to complete the review by 2025.
 
If agreed upon, varied duty concessions for the 10 nations — instead of a common tariff schedule — will not only help India secure a better deal but also allow it

Also Read

Imports from China, Asean at predatory prices main concern: Jayant Acharya

RBI, four Asean countries tie up for cross-border payments platform

India to remain fastest growing Asia-Pacific economy, predicts Moody's

China's exports grow 7.6% in May despite trade tensions with US, Europe

Next round of talks for India-Asean trade agreement review in July

Topics : ASEAN India-Asean trade India Asean ties Asean nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon