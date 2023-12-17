Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre asks importers, exporters to furnish docs for RoDTEP scheme

The RoDTEP scheme came into effect three years ago to refund the embedded non-creditable central, state, and local levies paid on inputs to exporters

Exports
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will look to convince the United States (US) that the reimbursements claimed under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) do not violate the World Trade Organisation (WTO) principles, a senior government official said.

The move comes days after Washington imposed a countervailing or anti-subsidy duty on a few Indian products in retaliation against the RoDTEP scheme introduced for outbound shipments in January 2021.

Countervailing duties are imposed on imported goods to offset the embedded subsidies that exporters of a particular country avail. 

“Concerning the US…since we have a regional cooperation agreement with them, we have

Also Read

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Gen AI can add up to $1.5 trillion to India's GDP over next 7 years: Report

Electronics, services exports to contain slide in growth rate of trade

By 2047, India to remain a lower middle country if growth remains 6%: Rajan

India, Oman discussing utilisation of UPI stack, possibility of rupee trade

India, Oman adopt vision document to expand bilateral cooperation

Topics : India trade US India relations US trade United States Trade India exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon