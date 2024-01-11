India to press for social security pact at Trade Policy Forum meet with US

India will push hard for a social security agreement to protect the interests of cross-border workers and greater market access for fruits like mangoes in America during the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting here on Friday, an official said.

The 14th India-US TPF will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, who is travelling to the national capital for the ministerial. The forum aims to strengthen and expand the bilateral economic and trade ties between the two nations. The ministerial is crucial, considering the US is India's largest trade and export partner.