Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India to press for social security pact at Trade Policy Forum meet with US

New Delhi will raise issues of visa delay, exports of pharma goods and marine products

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will push hard for a social security agreement to protect the interests of cross-border workers and greater market access for fruits like mangoes in America during the Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting here on Friday, an official said.

The 14th India-US TPF will be co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, who is travelling to the national capital for the ministerial. The forum aims to strengthen and expand the bilateral economic and trade ties between the two nations. The ministerial is crucial, considering the US is India's largest trade and export partner.

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

Leaf out of China's playbook: India may create green channel for e-commerce

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

India negotiating with UK to avoid double contribution to social security

Inter-ministerial meeting next week to discuss ongoing Red Sea crisis

Inter-ministerial meet next week over issues on trade from Red Sea crisis

5 ways to increase cyber resilience against increasingly diverse threats

BOJ considers lowering FY2024 inflation outlook to mid-2% range: Report

Topics : US trade US India relations India trade policy Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon