India, UK deal in time of US trade talks: Long-pending FTA finally sealed

Having missed two Diwali deadlines for the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom, the announcement of the deal last week came as a surprise. While there was a buzz about a likely pact last Tuesday, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who broke the news on X late evening, posting his message on the conclusion of the FTA that has been in the works for three-and-a-half years. His British counterpart Keir Starmer did the same.

The FTA with the UK came at a time when all eyes were on the United States (US) and its evolving