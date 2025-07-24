India-UK FTA to open new opportunities for textiles, boost footwear exports

The signing of the India-UK free trade deal is expected to boost labour-intensive Indian export sectors like textiles and footwear, among others.

According to industry estimates, the deal may bring in additional business of around Rs 7,000 crore to the textile and apparel industry in India, helping it move towards its 2030 target of $100 billion in exports. Similarly, the footwear (leather and non-leather) and other leather products trade is expected to reach $1 billion in two years, up from $440 million now. The deal may turn advantageous for footwear brands like Clarks, Superdry, Marks & Spencer (M&S), and John