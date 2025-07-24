India-UK FTA to open new opportunities for textiles, boost footwear exports

Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The India-UK free trade agreement is expected to significantly boost India's textile and footwear exports, unlocking Rs 7,000 crore in additional business and accelerating growth in the sector

India is the fourth-largest supplier of textile and apparel products to the United Kingdom, with a nearly 6.6 per cent share in the UK’s total textile and apparel imports.

Shine Jacob Chennai
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

The signing of the India-UK free trade deal is expected to boost labour-intensive Indian export sectors like textiles and footwear, among others.
 
According to industry estimates, the deal may bring in additional business of around Rs 7,000 crore to the textile and apparel industry in India, helping it move towards its 2030 target of $100 billion in exports. Similarly, the footwear (leather and non-leather) and other leather products trade is expected to reach $1 billion in two years, up from $440 million now. The deal may turn advantageous for footwear brands like Clarks, Superdry, Marks & Spencer (M&S), and John
