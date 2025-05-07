Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India grants UK access to £38 bn Indian procurement market under FTA

India grants UK access to £38 bn Indian procurement market under FTA

India grants legally guaranteed access to UK firms for 40,000 tenders annually under FTA, offering preferential status in government procurement

India spends an estimated 20 per cent of its gross domestic product on public procurement

Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

In a significant concession to the United Kingdom (UK) under the just-concluded free trade agreement (FTA), India has granted “legally guaranteed access” to its vast government procurement market. This will allow British businesses to bid for around 40,000 Indian tenders with a value of at least 38 billion pounds a year, according to the UK government.
 
“For the first time, the UK businesses will be able to compete for a broad variety of goods, services and construction procurements, for a majority of central government entities in India, as well as for several of India’s federal state-owned enterprises at thresholds lower
