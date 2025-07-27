Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-UK FTA: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collections

India-UK FTA: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collections

For FY26, the Centre has budgeted Customs revenues to grow only 2.1 per cent to ₹2.4 trillion

india uk fta free trade
premium

India’s high tariffs require substantial Customs duty reductions during FTA negotiations to provide market access for partner countries | Representative Picture

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA), under which New Delhi has agreed to reduce the weighted average tariff from 15 per cent to 3 per cent over a period of 10 years, may adversely affect Customs duty collections. However, economists believe the overall revenue impact could still be positive, driven by higher exports and increased economic activity.
 
According to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) calculations, India’s revenue forgone in the first year of the agreement is estimated at ₹4,060 crore. “By the 10th year, as tariff elimination phases in more broadly, the annual loss is projected to rise to ₹6,345 crore,
Topics : Customs duty free trade agreement India-UK Free Trade trade policy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon