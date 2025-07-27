India-UK FTA: Tariff cuts likely to weigh on Customs duty collections

The India-UK free-trade agreement (FTA), under which New Delhi has agreed to reduce the weighted average tariff from 15 per cent to 3 per cent over a period of 10 years, may adversely affect Customs duty collections. However, economists believe the overall revenue impact could still be positive, driven by higher exports and increased economic activity.

According to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) calculations, India’s revenue forgone in the first year of the agreement is estimated at ₹4,060 crore. “By the 10th year, as tariff elimination phases in more broadly, the annual loss is projected to rise to ₹6,345 crore,