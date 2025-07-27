Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24 in London. It may take about a year for items implementation as the free trade pact needs approval from British Parliament

telecom

In the agreement, the UK has provided a comprehensive and deep market access in 137 sub-sectors to Indian firms.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Companies from the UK will be able to offer services in sectors such as telecom, and construction in India without setting up a local presence, under the free trade agreement signed between the two countries.

The British firms will be treated on par with Indian firms.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24 in London. It may take about a year for items implementation as the free trade pact needs approval from the British Parliament.

"UK companies can now provide telecom, construction, and related services in India without establishing a local presence, enjoying full national treatment, meaning they will be treated on par with Indian firms," the commerce ministry said.

 

Services is a key chapter in the agreement as both countries are strong in different kinds of services.

Also Read

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Govt offers duty relief on certain UK goods, sensitive sectors excluded

Alcohol, Alcoholic drinks, booze, spirits, whiskey

India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's Scotland visit for golf course launch blurs politics, business ties

King Charles, PM Modi

PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

Tom Hayes

Tom Hayes Libor victory puts convictions in $10 billion scandal at risk

India enjoys a trade surplus of around $6.6 billion with the UK. The country's services exports stood at $19.8 billion and imports at $13.2 billion.

In the agreement, the UK has provided a comprehensive and deep market access in 137 sub-sectors to Indian firms.

On the Indian side, commitments have been extended in 108 sub-sectors, granting UK firms access to domains like accounting, auditing, financial services (with FDI capped at 74 per cent), telecom (100 per cent FDI allowed), environmental services, and auxiliary air transport services, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BSNL

BSNL plans 4K new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

trade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

India should push for joint statement in trade talks with US: GTRI

seafood,fishes

Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoUpremium

Exports, Export

India-UK deal to help boost chemical exports, manufacturing: CHEMEXCIL

Modi, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer

Govt to hold 1,000 stakeholder meetings, workshops on India-UK trade pact

Topics : Britain trade agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

TCS LayoffStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon