Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's meat, shrimp exporters hope for new markets with India-UK FTA

India's meat, shrimp exporters hope for new markets with India-UK FTA

Indian exporters expect a rise in meat, shrimp, and spirits demand in the UK as tariff removal under the Free Trade Agreement opens access to South-East Asian diaspora

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac
Premium

India was the UK’s leading shrimp supplier until 2017, before Vietnam took the lead.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s animal products and processed food exporters expect a surge in demand from the South-East Asian diaspora in the United Kingdom following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement.
 
Meanwhile, for agricultural exports, traders anticipate an uninterrupted flow of scotch, lamb, confectionery, and salmon into India.
 
However, when it comes to frozen buffalo meat and processed meat products—of which India is a major exporter globally—non-tariff barriers such as stringent phytosanitary norms mean that India currently exports very negligible quantities of meat products to the UK. Traders feel that the abolition of the 20 per cent duty could open up new
Topics : India UK relation Buffalo meat exports Shrimp exports free trade agreement

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon