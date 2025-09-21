Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / US calls Piyush Goyal's visit for trade talks an important step forward

US calls Piyush Goyal's visit for trade talks an important step forward

According to people aware of the matter, Goyal will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer this week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly

This will be the second meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on a majority of Indian goods. (Photo:PTI)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

The United States (US) calls Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to America for trade talks an "important step," amid the growing pressure on India to conclude a trade deal.
 
“As President Donald Trump has said, the United States and India are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between our two nations. This visit is an important step in the process. President Trump is certain our two countries can come to a successful conclusion,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in response to a query sent by Business Standard.
 
According to people aware of the matter, Goyal will meet United
