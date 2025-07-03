Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks

India-US interim trade deal nearly sealed after a week of intense talks

First tranche of bilateral trade pact likely in 2-3 days to avert higher US tariffs

With the 90-day pause on US’ reciprocal tariffs ending on July 9, if a deal between both countries doesn’t materialise by then, India risks a 26% tariff

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:22 PM IST

After nearly a week of intense negotiations, India and the United States (US) are learnt to have almost finalised an interim trade deal,  mainly focusing on tariff concessions. An announcement is expected over the next two-three days, ahead of the looming expiry of the US’s 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariff deadline, people aware of the matter told Business Standard.
 
Indian officials are also closely studying the US’ trade agreement with Vietnam announced by President Donald Trump on Wednesday, especially since the South-East Asian nation is a significant regional competitor for India in manufacturing and exports.  
 
