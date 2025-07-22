India, US seek to futureproof trade agreement amid tax and tariff concerns

The US is pressing India to commit to not reintroducing the so-called “Google tax”, while New Delhi is seeking protection from potential future tariffs on pharmaceutical exports as part of the ongoing trade-deal negotiations.

Starting April 1, India abolished the 6 per cent equalisation levy on online advertising services provided by non-resident entities, also known as Google tax.

The move, announced in March, was aimed at sending a positive signal to US President Donald Trump, who had threatened reciprocal tariffs on high-tariff nations. Apart from Google, the decision also benefited other US-based tech majors, such as Meta and X (formerly