Home / Economy / News / India-US trade talks: Deputy USTR to lead team to India next week

Assistant USTR and the Chief Negotiator of the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations Brendan Lynch, along with other senior officials from USTR

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

A US trade delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer, will visit India next week at a time India is aiming to conclude the first tranche of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) before the end of the calendar year, according to people privy to the matter. 
Assistant USTR and the Chief Negotiator of the proposed trade deal Brendan Lynch, along with other senior officials from USTR, will be a part of the delegation travelling to New Delhi to take stock of the deal. Switzer, who was confirmed as the deputy USTR in September, will be making his
