Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

Electric two-wheeler firms begin test rides for light rare earth magnets

To use these on their existing models

Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Leading electric two-wheeler (e2W) companies in India have started testing the use of light rare earth magnets on their existing models to get over the immediate supply squeeze imposed by China through an export control order from April 1, which could lead to production closure. These companies currently use medium and heavy rare earth magnets, which they used to import from China, on their vehicles.
 
Many of these e2W companies are hopeful of rolling out their vehicles powered by light rare earth magnets in the next three-four months.
 
Light rare earths have a lower atomic weight and are found in
