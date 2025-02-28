Indian trade group asks govt to shift gold, silver imports to the US

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has asked the Commerce Ministry that India shifts its gold bar imports from Switzerland to the United States (US) to balance the trade deficit it has with the latter in this category. Switzerland comprises 35 per cent of India’s gold bar imports.

GJEPC also recommended a similar shift in silver bar imports from the United Kingdom (UK) to the US for the same reason. The UK accounts for 41.54 per cent of India’s imports.

The US imported $11.58 billion under the gems and jewellery category from India in 2024 but its exports