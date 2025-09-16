Push for more AI funds: Industry wants IndiaAI Mission outlay doubled

AI infrastructure providers and deeptech players have sought a doubling of the outlay for the IndiaAI Mission, with an expanded scope to support more ambitious projects, sources aware of the development said.

The additional funding will be required for onboarding and subsidising additional Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), as well as bringing more startups and companies under the IndiaAI Mission umbrella to build indigenous foundational models, Large Language Models, Large Reasoning Models, and Small Language Models, industry sources said.

“They (government) are willing to put in additional budgets. They want to double it but in blocks and talks for that are