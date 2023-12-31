Sensex (    %)
                        
Inflation's pulse: Yellow peas imports to help potential chickpea shortfall

Advancements in pulses technology and its widespread adoption across India could help achieve self-sufficiency. For now, though, the hope is that matar will address the inflation matter

Yellow Peas
Yellow Peas

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2023 | 10:58 PM IST
In a surprise move on December 8, the government sanctioned duty-free import of yellow peas, or peeli matar, until March 2024.

This decision, aimed at stabilising prices, underscores the government’s concern regarding the potentially suboptimal production of chickpeas (chana), trade sources said. The allowance for duty-free yellow peas import is expected to mitigate the impact of this anticipated shortfall.

Chickpeas constitute the largest portion — 44-48 per cent — of the annual pulses production of 25-27 million tonnes in India. Any dip in the crop’s yield could increase inflationary pressures, which the government can ill-afford in the upcoming election season.

“We are fully

Topics : Inflation Wholesale food inflation yellow peas imports

First Published: Dec 31 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

