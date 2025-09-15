Invest India to develop chip ecosystem with global partners, says Rai

Invest India is working with semiconductor, semiconductor equipment, and electronics manufacturing services companies from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States to build a full-fledged chip fabrication ecosystem in the country, according to Nivruti Rai, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

“There are only a few countries that have the ability and investment we want to draw in. We are working with all of them to try and build the ecosystem so that we become cost-competitive,” Rai told Business Standard in an exclusive interview.

Rai worked with Intel India for 29 years, serving as