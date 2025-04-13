Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Investing into the slowdown: Industry optimism defies weak signals

Investing into the slowdown: Industry optimism defies weak signals

The value of new manufacturing capacity added in the last 12 months is the highest in at least 14 years

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production
Premium

Besides the momentum on completed projects, new project announcements touched an all-time high in March 2024, though much of these were driven by agreements during investment summits where intent might be preliminary

Sachin P Mampatta
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India cut its growth forecast in its latest policy meeting, but in some ways Indian industry seems remarkably optimistic.
 
The value of new manufacturing capacity added in the last 12 months is the highest in at least 14 years, shows a Business Standard analysis of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data for completed projects. The capacity additions have come in sectors like chemicals, which has seen both domestic and global tailwinds, as well as transport equipment (automobile and ancillary) industry (Charts 1, 2).
 
Topics : RBI monetary policy Indian industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon