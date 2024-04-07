Investment bankers lead the charge with Rs 1,000 crore record haul in Q1

Investment banks (i-banks) raked in a record $123.4 million (Rs 1,000 crore) for handling equity share sales in the Indian markets during the three months ended March 2024.

The fees were 2.34x higher than those during the first quarter (Q1) of the calendar year 2023 and also marked the highest Q1 total since records began in 2000, according to a report by LSEG Data & Analytics.



According to the report, India's equity capital market (ECM) witnessed a recordstart and raised $14.6 billion in Q1 of 2024, up 2.7x compared to a year ago, making it the highest-ever Q1 total by proceeds.