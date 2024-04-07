Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investment bankers lead the charge with Rs 1,000 crore record haul in Q1

Top performers poised for bonus payouts equalling 1.2x annual pay

Investment banks
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment banks (i-banks) raked in a record $123.4 million (Rs 1,000 crore) for handling equity share sales in the Indian markets during the three months ended March 2024.

The fees were 2.34x higher than those during the first quarter (Q1) of the calendar year 2023 and also marked the highest Q1 total since records began in 2000, according to a report by LSEG Data & Analytics.
 
According to the report, India's equity capital market (ECM) witnessed a recordstart and raised $14.6 billion in Q1 of 2024, up 2.7x compared to a year ago, making it the highest-ever Q1 total by proceeds.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Kudos to CBIC for instructions on GST investigations

Statsguru: The private sector investment cycle shows revival signs

India secures second overseas port: Sittwe agreement approved by MEA

Consumer confidence for year ahead improves further: RBI survey

Europe is the saving grace for declining Indian exports in 2023

Topics : Investment Banks initial public offerings Equity capital market ECM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMI vs DC LIVE Score LSG vs GT LIVE Score Lok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon