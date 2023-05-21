close

Investors, startups welcome proposed angel tax norms amid funding winter

They said the proposed norms aim to expand valuation methodologies and eliminate price differentials between resident and non-resident investors

Aryaman GuptaPeerzada Abrar Bengaluru, New Delhi
Angel Tax
Representative image

5 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:25 AM IST
Top venture capital investors and startups have welcomed the government’s proposal to make changes to the angel tax rules. They said the move is expected to help startups deal with the current "funding winter". 
The government also notified foreign entities which will be exempted from the tax provisions. These entities include government and government-related investors such as central banks, sovereign wealth funds, international or multilateral organisations or agencies including entities controlled by the government or where direct or indirect ownership of the government is 75 per cent or more.
Karthik Reddy, managing partner, of Blume Ventures and chairperson of the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) said that the notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and the Ministry of Finance has been well received by the private equity and venture capital industry as it provides more clarity to I
Topics : venture capitalists startups in India angel tax CBDT

First Published: May 21 2023 | 6:25 AM IST

