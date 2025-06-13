No immediate impact of Iran-Israel clashes on India's crude supply

The latest flashpoint in West Asia is not expected to affect India's overall crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, which remains ‘healthy’, nor its imports from the Gulf, officials said.

“Inbound volumes are not expected to be impacted. We also have a good stock in line with our medium-term demand estimates. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said. The crisis also does not threaten India's imports directly, as it does not procure crude oil from Iran, given the difficulties in making payments to the heavily sanctioned Islamic regime in Tehran, he pointed out.

