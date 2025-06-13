Friday, June 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No immediate impact of Iran-Israel clashes on India's crude supply

Officials say India's crude and LNG imports remain steady but warn that any hostilities affecting the Strait of Hormuz could threaten oil flows from Gulf partners

Natural gas prices rose in Friday afternoon trading, tracking broader gains across energy markets amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

The latest flashpoint in West Asia is not expected to affect India's overall crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, which remains ‘healthy’, nor its imports from the Gulf, officials said.
 
“Inbound volumes are not expected to be impacted. We also have a good stock in line with our medium-term demand estimates. We are monitoring the situation,” a Petroleum Ministry official said. The crisis also does not threaten India's imports directly, as it does not procure crude oil from Iran, given the difficulties in making payments to the heavily sanctioned Islamic regime in Tehran, he pointed out.
 
