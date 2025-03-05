IRFC to now venture into metro projects, says CMD & CEO Manoj Dubey

The sole financing arm of Indian Railways and newly appointed Navratna public sector undertaking (PSU) Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) will look at financing metro projects across the country, Manoj Kumar Dubey, chairman and managing director and chief executive officer (CMD and CEO), said on Wednesday.

With the government looking increasingly inward for financing the large-scale infrastructure needs of the country, Indian Railways has not been allocated any borrowing legroom for the third straight year in the Union Budget for 2025-26.

In view of this, the company, which was formed solely to handle the external financing needs of the national