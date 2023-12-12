Is MGNREGA work demand real sign of distress or problem lies elsewhere?

Work demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act/ Scheme (MGNREGA/S) has dropped after increasing during the coronavirus. In the financial year 2018-19 (FY19), around 77.7 million people worked under the scheme. Employment increased to 111.9 million people in FY21 and 106.1 million in FY22, the years when India was in the grip of the coronavirus.
In FY23, around 87.5 million people worked under the scheme, according to the MGNREGA website. Till December 12 in FY24, approximately 72.6 million people had worked under the scheme for which the Budget has been repeatedly augmented. AMIT BASOLE, professor of economics and head of Centre for Sustainable Employment at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, and C S C SEKHAR, professor