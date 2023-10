Govt increases advertisement rates for FM radio stations after 8 yrs

India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

India in a sweet spot as rift between West, China grows: Economist

Israel-Hamas conflict: Jewellery, gems likely to lose sheen, say experts

Israel-Hamas war: What is Hamas and why did it launch an attack on Israel?

Israel-Hamas war: What is the Iron Dome and how did Hamas breach it?

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Crude prices have eased in the last few days, but there is uncertainty around the rates. While subdued demand worldwide may not allow prices to escalate much despite production cuts

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Photo: AP/PTI

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com