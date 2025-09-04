IT, ITes, electronics industries welcome GST reforms strengthening exports

The reforms in Goods and Services Tax (GST) will bolster India’s tech industry export engine while reinforcing the momentum toward greater ease of doing business, industry body Nasscom said.

"Nasscom will continue to engage on the broader reform agenda across taxation, SEZ operations, and labour frameworks, including addressing distortions in the treatment of the onsite branch model for exports, to further enhance India’s global competitiveness," the industry body said in a statement.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday night, the government announced a host of reforms to the indirect taxation regime, which included