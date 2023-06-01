close

India, European Union may hammer out an 'agreeable' solution on ICT levy

The matter was also discussed at the sidelines of the Trade and Technology Council meeting in Brussels last month

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
World Trade Organisation, WTO
World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
India and the European Union (EU) are looking at a mutually agreeable solution concerning their dispute at the World Trade Organization (WTO) over tariffs on information communications technology (ICT) products imposed by New Delhi, said people in the know.
Meetings between Indian and European officials are set to take place as early as Friday.
The WTO’s dispute settlement body in April had ruled that India violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body after three similar but separate disputes were raised by the EU, Japan, and Chinese Taipei.
First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

