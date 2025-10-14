Jewellery, garments, marine products bore the brunt of US duties in August

As the 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods kicked in on August 7, the country’s labour-intensive exports, such as gems & jewellery, garments, and marine products, took the maximum hit, according to disaggregated data released by the commerce department.

During the month, shipments of pearls, precious and semi-precious stones declined 54.2 per cent year-on-year, followed by marine products (–33 per cent), gold and other precious metal jewellery (–18.6 per cent), readymade garments (–13.2 per cent), cotton fabrics and made-ups (–10.1 per cent), drug formulations (–7 per cent), and auto components (–6.6 per cent).

The US accounts for 34