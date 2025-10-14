Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jewellery, garments, marine products bore the brunt of US duties in August

Jewellery, garments, marine products bore the brunt of US duties in August

India's exports to the US contribute 34 per cent of readymade garments shipments and 39 per cent of cotton fabrics shipments

Asit Ranjan Mishra
Oct 14 2025 | 8:56 PM IST

As the 25 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods kicked in on August 7, the country’s labour-intensive exports, such as gems & jewellery, garments, and marine products, took the maximum hit, according to disaggregated data released by the commerce department.
 
During the month, shipments of pearls, precious and semi-precious stones declined 54.2 per cent year-on-year, followed by marine products (–33 per cent), gold and other precious metal jewellery (–18.6 per cent), readymade garments (–13.2 per cent), cotton fabrics and made-ups (–10.1 per cent), drug formulations (–7 per cent), and auto components (–6.6 per cent).
 
The US accounts for 34
