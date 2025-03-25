JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to attain a container handling capacity of 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the highest among all Indian ports, by April 2025, according to Unmesh Wagh, chairperson, JNPA, and chairperson and managing director, Vadhvan Port Private Limited (VPPL).

JNPA will expand its current capacity of 7.7 million TEUs to 10.1 million TEUs with the completion of the second phase of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal, which has been awarded to the Port of Singapore. Another 0.3 million TEUs of capacity will be added in the same financial year, making the overall port capacity