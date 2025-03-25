Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

JNPA to become first Indian port with 10 mn TEU capacity by April 2025

The port hit the 7 mn TEUs handling milestone for the first time earlier this month

So far, the port has been able to utilise over 90 per cent of its current capacity. It is expecting its final capacity of 10.4 million TEUs to be exhausted by 2029 or 2030

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to attain a container handling capacity of 10 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the highest among all Indian ports, by April 2025, according to Unmesh Wagh, chairperson, JNPA, and chairperson and managing director, Vadhvan Port Private Limited (VPPL).
 
JNPA will expand its current capacity of 7.7 million TEUs to 10.1 million TEUs with the completion of the second phase of the Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal, which has been awarded to the Port of Singapore. Another 0.3 million TEUs of capacity will be added in the same financial year, making the overall port capacity
