Key emerging market economies see rising inflation trend, shows data

China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 9:02 PM IST

Three of the five emerging market economies have shown an uptick in their recent inflation print.

In the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping, inflation in South Africa was 5.3 per cent compared to 7.44 per cent in Russia. China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months. India’s figure for February, meanwhile, remained almost unchanged at 5.09 per cent and within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band for the sixth straight month (chart 1).

Topics : emerging market Indian Economy Inflation rise BRICS

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

