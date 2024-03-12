Key emerging market economies see rising inflation trend, shows data

In the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) grouping, inflation in South Africa was 5.3 per cent compared to 7.44 per cent in Russia. China recorded an inflation figure of 0.7 per cent in February, its first increase after experiencing deflation months. India’s figure for February, meanwhile, remained almost unchanged at 5.09 per cent and within the Reserve Bank of India tolerance band for the sixth straight month (chart 1).

Three of the five emerging market economies have shown an uptick in their recent inflation print.

